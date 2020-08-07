Several veto override attempts at N.C. legislature fail

Wednesday's unsuccessful votes for the GOP mean directives within the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders that keep many businesses closed remain intact.

The North Carolina General Assembly have again fallen short in overriding several of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes.

Four vetoes upheld in House or Senate votes were related to bills Cooper’s orders during the pandemic. A fifth veto upheld addressed a bill about concealed weapons inside certain churches.

A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since December 2018 — the result of more Democratic seats in both chambers over the past two years. After Wednesday, lawmakers won't return to work until September.