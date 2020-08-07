x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Several veto override attempts at N.C. legislature fail

Wednesday's unsuccessful votes for the GOP mean directives within the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders that keep many businesses closed remain intact.

RALEIGH, N.C. — (Editor's note attached video is from a previous story)

The  North Carolina General Assembly have again fallen short in overriding several of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s vetoes. 

Wednesday's unsuccessful votes for the GOP mean directives within the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders that keep many businesses closed remain intact. 

Four vetoes upheld in House or Senate votes were related to bills Cooper’s orders during the pandemic. A fifth veto upheld addressed a bill about concealed weapons inside certain churches. 

A Cooper veto hasn’t been overridden since December 2018 — the result of more Democratic seats in both chambers over the past two years. After Wednesday, lawmakers won't return to work until September.  

Other Stories: 

Tyler Perry to pay for memorial service for 8-year-old girl shot, killed over holiday weekend

Unemployment benefits: expiring or extended

Attorney for Thomas Lane asks for dismissal of charges in George Floyd's death