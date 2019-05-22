GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vice President Mike Pence arrived in North Carolina Wednesday, landing in Charlotte before a trip up to Greensboro tonight.

The Vice President will be in Greensboro to attend a Trump Victory Event. Pence and Sen. Thom Tillis are the featured guests at a fundraiser for both the Republican National Committee and Tillis' re-election campaign.

RELATED: Vice President Mike Pence Heading To Greensboro For A Fundraiser Benefiting Senator Thom Tillis

Pence arrived in Charlotte shortly after noon Wednesday for two stops in the Charlotte area. Pence was joined by North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson on Air Force Two.

Pence will attend the 2020 Republican National Convention kickoff before making his way to the Parkdale Mills textile company in Monroe.

During his visit to Parkdale Mills, Pence is expected to tour the facility and speak directly to employees. He will highlight the beneficial impacts the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will have on North Carolina workers.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users