GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the first time we're getting a look inside Four Seasons Town Centre Mall when a gun was fired on Saturday night.

We spoke briefly with the man who captured the video, but the man does not want to do an on-camera interview because he's concerned for his safety.

Especially after what he saw last night.

The video is quick and kind of hard to see, So let's break down what we've learned from the video.

First, the video starts off with just two men fighting.

Then it escalates. One of the guys gets thrown into the wall, and then others jump in.

Third, you hear someone from the store yelling "Out of the store!"

The fight continues, then everyone starts to scatter.

Lastly. You hear a gunshot.

Police tell us two men were taken into custody as part of this fight, but one was released without any charges.

Robert Lamont King

Greensboro Police Department

Robert Lamont King is being charged for multiple crimes, including Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users