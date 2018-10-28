GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A car caught fire this morning in Greensboro.

According to the Greensboro Fire Department, the fire occurred on Hampshire Dr.

A neighbor just a few feet away caught the incident on her phone.

Greensboro firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.

According to the Greensboro Fire Department, the incident was not the result of a mechanical failure in the car.

The investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.

