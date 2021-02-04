An Arkansas officer is okay after his police cruiser flipped on a wet roadway while he was responding to an emergency.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Editor's Note: The video of the crash has been cut down for this article.

Officer Chase Harris with the Fayetteville Police Department is okay after his police cruiser hydroplaned and rolled over.

On Thursday, March 25, Harris responded to an emergency of a woman lying on the ground.

On his way, near Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, the officer hit a patch of road covered in water. He lost control of his cruiser. The vehicle then hit the median and flipped over.

"I need a supervisor. Code 10 and code 11 to my location," Harris told a dispatcher moments after the vehicle rolled over and came to a stop.

Harris climbed out of the vehicle, where several concerned bystanders gathered. He tells them he is okay and was trying to get to a lady that needed help.

Harris asks the bystanders if he is bleeding anywhere. One woman responded, "Yeah, your hands."

The same woman is wearing a University of Arkansas sweatshirt and asks the officer to check him out. Harris says yes, and the woman tells him she is in her last year of medical school.

"I just want to make sure you are okay," she says.

Moments later, other officers and an ambulance arrive.