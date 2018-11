WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A house caught on fire in Winston Salem Friday night.

According to the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the fire occurred in the 4600 block of White Rock Rd.

The fire department tweeted around 9:00 p.m. that the fire was under control.

Fire is under control. No injuries sustained by firefighters on the scene or residents. #wsfire .81 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) November 17, 2018

No injuries were sustained by firefighters or residents.

