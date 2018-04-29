WEST CANTON, NC (CBS Newspath/WNCN) - Interstate 40 in the North Carolina mountains was partially closed after a school bus went up in flames on Saturday afternoon.

The activity bus was engulfed in flames along westbound I-40 in West Canton in Haywood County just after 4 p.m., according to WLOS-TV.

The Mountaineer newspaper reported the Macon County Schools activity bus had students aboard heading for a field trip.

No one was injured. School officials later said the students were brought back to Macon County using a bus loaned to the school district from Haywood County.

Macon County Schools Superintendent Chris Baldwin told the newspaper he believed the fire started after a tire blew out on the bus.

