GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need your help identifying three suspects caught on surveillance video stealing from a convenience store.
According to a police report, the burglary happened November 20 at Riz Mart on Glenwood Avenue.
The video has just now been released. Skip to the 1:20 minute mark to see the suspects.
Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers also released an image of the suspected getaway car.
If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to p3tips.org to submit a web tip.