GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police need your help identifying three suspects caught on surveillance video stealing from a convenience store.

According to a police report, the burglary happened November 20 at Riz Mart on Glenwood Avenue.

The video has just now been released. Skip to the 1:20 minute mark to see the suspects.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers also released an image of the suspected getaway car.

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. You can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to p3tips.org to submit a web tip.