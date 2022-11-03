Security video released in Guilford County jail officer attack

Security footage shows inmate Elijah Evans talking with Officer Sheldon Kaminsky before walking around the desk and beating him.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Video obtained by WFMY News 2 shows an inmate attacking a Guilford County Detention Officer back in July 2021.

22-year-old Elijah Evans pleaded guilty to assaulting Officer Sheldon Kaminsky earlier this year.

New jail security video shared with us by the officer's wife shows Evans talking with the 72-year-old officer.

Evans appears to argue with Kaminsky before walking around the desk and beating him. The attack happened in a matter of seconds. Evans punches the officer several times before he falls to the ground.

About 20 seconds after the attack, Evans is handcuffed by another officer.

Just about a minute after the attack, a team of more officials rushes in to detain Evans and help Kaminsky.

Kaminsky spent a month and a half in the hospital after the attack before being released. His wife said he had to be on a ventilator and suffered several broken bones in his face.

Kaminsky has been in law enforcement for 30 years.

Evans' sentence in the attack hasn't been announced, but clerk officials said he could serve a minimum of three years to a maximum of 43 years.