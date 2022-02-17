Video shows plane going down before crashing onto I-85 in Davidson County

A nearby business captured the moment the small plane went down.

Myers Heavy Equipment, which is located just off Exit 88, captured surveillance video showing the small plane quickly descending beyond the trees.

Shortly after taking off from the Lexington-Davidson County Airport, the plane crashed onto the highway and into the back of a tractor-trailer. Highway Patrol said the pilot died instantly. The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for several hours.