Video shows plane going down before crashing onto I-85 in Davidson County

LEXINGTON, N.C. — New video shows the moments before a plane crashed onto I-85 in Davidson County on Wednesday.
Myers Heavy Equipment, which is located just off Exit 88, captured surveillance video showing the small plane quickly descending beyond the trees.
Shortly after taking off from the Lexington-Davidson County Airport, the plane crashed onto the highway and into the back of a tractor-trailer. Highway Patrol said the pilot died instantly. The truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
The crash shut down the southbound lanes of the highway for several hours.
The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash. It could take as long as two years before a cause is found.