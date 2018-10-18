GREENSBORO, N.C. -- — A school bus driving Guilford County Schools students onboard was caught on camera Wednesday morning breaking what looks to be several traffic laws.

A local man decided to follow the school bus after the bus driver didn't use their signal to merge lanes.

If you follow along with the video, you can see the bus running a red light, and not stopping at a stop sign.

"I blow the horn to kind of see what is going on and that is when he turns his turn signal on and comes on over so I'm like okay, let me keep an eye on this bus because something just don't feel right," said Lance Parker.

Lance Parker followed the bus, and his dash cam recorded everything.

We showed the recording to Guilford County Schools transportation director, Jeff Harris. Harris didn't like what he saw.

"It does aggravate me that the driver didn't just violate one traffic law -- that they violated multiple traffic laws in a short period of time," said Harris.

Technically. This wasn't a Guilford County School bus, or a GCS driver, but it did have Guilford County Students onboard.

The bus and driver are contracted through a company called "First Student." They work with GCS to transport mainly special needs students. So, can GCS do anything about this driver?

They say they already have.

"I've already had conversations with the manager at first student recommending this driver doesn't transport GCS students until further investigation can be done, or further conversations can be had. So at this point, this particular driver of bus 106 will no longer be transporting our students," said Harris.

WFMY News 2 called First Student and they told us quote "That driver is no longer driving," and "That's just now what we're about."

Guilford County Schools said that First Student bus riders many times are kids that might need a different environment that a traditional bus.

