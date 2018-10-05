EMERALD ISLE, NC - It's early in the beach season, but one shark decided to come a little too close to the shore for some beachgoers at one North Carolina beach.

Several at Emerald Isle got an up-close glimpse of a pretty big shark last week. Nellie Mansfield uploaded a video of the shark to YouTube.

The sighting comes shortly after reports of bull sharks breeding in big numbers at the Outer Banks.

RELATED | Bull Sharks Are Multiplying in OBX

Mansfield estimated the shark was five to six feet long and was briefly blocked behind a sandbar.

She said It didn't take long for the beach to clear out once he was spotted. No one was hurt.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY