Video shows flames tearing through home in Winston-Salem

More than 30 firefighters responded to a fire in the 2700 block of Stokes Avenue in Winston-Salem Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Firefighters worked to put out a structure fire Saturday morning in Winston-Salem, according to investigators.

Crews responded to the call for the fire shortly before 9 a.m. in the 2700 block of Stokes Avenue. Video posted to the Winston-Salem Fire Department's Twitter showed flames shooting through the window and front door of the structure.

Sirens could be heard in the background of the video.

It took about 30 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control, officials said.

Fire officials said 31 firefighters responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

Officials said the house is empty and there were no smoke detectors.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775