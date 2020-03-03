RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are investigating after gas and truck batteries were stolen from Davis Roofing Company.

Staff reviewed security video after noticing the batteries missing Monday. The video shows an SUV pulling up just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. A man gets out and begins looking under a truck with a flash light.

He then empties one of the company's gas cans and brings it to the truck. He also opens the truck's toolbox and peeks in the windows. The man fills the gas can and takes it away.

The suspect returns to the truck several times and staff say at least three other trucks were tampered with.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case as a Larceny of Property.

Deputies said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Other Stories:

Super Tuesday NC Voter Guide: Where to vote, find results, and more

At least 22 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee

'Thank God that I’m here' | Dispute leads to car crashing into Greensboro apartment with man inside: Police