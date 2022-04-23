VIDEO: Winston-Salem firefighters battle blaze Saturday morning

Fire officials say the fire is at a home on Dorset Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is battling a house fire Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the fire broke out at a home on the 4800 block of Dorset Road. As of 7:15 a.m., the fire department said the fire is controlled.

Dorset Road will remain closed as the investigation into what started the fire continues.

The fire department didn't have any information on whether anyone was hurt or if anyone was in the home at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.