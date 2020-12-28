Molotov cocktails thrown into High Point business; attempted arson suspects wanted

High Point police are trying to identify two people who threw two Molotov cocktails inside Feeling My Wear, trying to set the business on fire.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police need help identifying two people caught on surveillance video trying to set a business on fire.

Police got an alarm call at Feeling My Wear on North Centennial Street around 4 a.m. on December 21.

Investigators said the suspects broke the front glass doors with a rock and then threw two Molotov cocktails inside, trying to set the place on fire. One of the bottles broke, and the other did not. Another unused Molotov cocktail was left outside the store, police said.