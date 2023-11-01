Candlelight vigil held for NC-109 crash victims in Davidson Co.

Almost a week after a deadly crash on Highway 109, a Davidson County community is coming together.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad community is grieving the loss of a family killed in a crash on NC-109.

Mourners will honor the three family members who died with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

A mother and her two children.

Since the crash, a memorial near where it happened has doubled in size.

WFMY News 2 went to Denton Wesleyan Church to share more about how the family is being remembered.

Family members and friends gathered at Denton Wesleyan church to pay their respects after Friday’s devastating crash.

It happened about a mile and a half South of Cid Road.

Troopers say a driver was traveling south on NC-109 when they crossed the center line and hit two other cars.

Brittany Palmer and her two sons, 7-year-old Lincoln, and 12-year-old Ayden did not survive.

A memorial now sits where the crash happened.

Organizers hope the vigil will help with healing.

"Well, the thing is with Denton or such a small community," community member Kandi Bremer stated. "When one person hurts, we all heard wanna see we see our neighbor's need it's just who we are we run to help and see what we can do even if it's just something as simple as a hug or I'm praying for you."

Dennis Palmer released a statement Tuesday after the death of his family.

He wrote in part…. "I'm a broken man today knowing that I've lost their joy and laughter forever," Palmer expressed.

