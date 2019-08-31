WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In honor of National Overdose Awareness Day, a vigil of remembrance for overdose victims was held in Winston-Salem Saturday. The vigil took place on the patio of Mary's Gourmet Diner located on N. Trade Street.
The event was sponsored by OFF (Opioids.Faith.Forsyth), a faith community subcommittee of the Forsyth Opioid Task Force.
Those in attendance brought pictures and memories of their lost loved ones to honor their life and reflect.
