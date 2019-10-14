GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hours after two suspects went before a judge, the family of Zanelle Tucker - a 30-year-old mother of two - will hold a vigil in her memory at the West Gate City Boulevard gas station where she was murdered Saturday.

Greensboro Police said Tucker died at the scene, and five others were taken to the hospital for treatment, after being struck by an SUV early Saturday morning. Investigators believe multiple people were fighting before the SUV assault occurred.

Meranda Watlington and Fana Felton were arrested and charged with one count of First Degree Murder, along with five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Tucker's cousin, Tonya Campbell, tells WFMY News that she recently moved from Massachusetts down to Greensboro to make a better life for herself. Campbell said, she was the sweetest girl with the best smile.

Those attending the vigil wore yellow - Tucker's favorite color.

