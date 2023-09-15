Plans being pushed forward in controversial development project

Local developer is one step closer to building proposed development called 'Villages of Summerfield Farms' in the Town of Summerfield. Residents are divided.

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — Effort to push a controversial development project in Guilford County are moving forward.

Lawmakers in Raleigh appear primed to approve de-annexation, clearing the way for the project.

This proposed development, Villages of Summerfield Farms has drawn mixed reactions across the town.

At Summerfield's last Town Hall meeting, resident after resident spoke about keeping Summerfield rural but some people like the idea, like Kevin Kenjarsky.

"This is the one area where you might as well put a 'KEEP OUT' sign and frankly, that's not who we are in Summerfield. We want people to move to this area. We want people to enjoy this area and we want a good planned development. We want some thing that makes sense for everyone," Kenjarsky said.

Developer David Couch has proposed building residential and retail space on his land in the center of Summerfield. Apartments are included in those plans.

Jared Williams said opponents aren't so much worried about apartments being built but extreme population growth.

"The Town of Summerfield is not opposed to responsible growth. In fact, the vast majority of folks are in favor of responsible growth. What's being pushed forward is irresponsible development, where you're completely doing away with any reasonable density controls," Williams said.

When town leaders rejected the development, Senate Leader Phil Berger stepped in. He wrote a letter to the Mayor of Summerfield, Tim Sessoms, saying he wants the project to happen and planned to push de-annexation through at the state level.

It's already passed two votes in the state senate. This decision has Summerfield neighbors further divided.

"This whole process of de-annexation completely takes away the power of the local residents and local government," Williams said.

"I believe that the right decision is for the General Assembly to come in and de-annex the 973 acres. Primarily because of the Town of Summerfield leadership has weaponized the emotion of the community to not allow a land owner to do what he should be allowed to do," said Kenjarsky.