Violent crime down 5% in High Point, youth-related crimes up 51%

Even with the decrease, Police Chief Travis Stroud says the city still has some hurdles to overcome,. particularly among the city's youth. "When you compare 2022 to 2023 we are at 51%. That's a lot. Juveniles. 51% increase juveniles? Juveniles, yes," said Major Matt Truitt. Chief Stroud says a lot of the violence among teens involves illegal firearms. Guns left in unlocked cars are also becoming an easy target.

"I believe they are pushed and pulled in this business and this game of violence, and just crime through a period of time in which they are exposed to it," said Chief Stroud.



"When I heard in Greensboro was very similar to what I heard here. The same ideas for solutions, the same depth of the problem," said Congresswoman Kathy Manning.



Congresswoman Manning hosted the violent crime roundtable Thursday morning, where she heard from organizations like High Point Community Against Violence.

They say more community involvement and funding could help reverse the rising trend.



"That's one big push that I won't with High Point CAV is to get more meant to be able to walk the halls and build that relationship, mentorship," said Robert Martin.



Manning says she will take what was shared today to Washington to help drum up more federal dollars to fund programs can help curb teen-violence.