NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — All she wanted to do was steam crabs for the first time. Unfortunately, for a Newport News woman, the crabs had a different agenda.

Virginia Simmons learned the hard way how not to steam crabs on Saturday. She shared a hysterically fantastic video, that has over 6.7 million views, of her journey to cook some crabs. She explained that her brother convinced her to steam the crabs, even though she has only boiled them her whole life.

Simmons' gets into a 'pinch' when she tried to empty the bag of crabs into a steam pot. Several crabs escape, and it's complete chaos trying to get them back into the pot. One crab even ends up on her floor and fights her tongs to try and escape.

Several minutes of the viral video is Simmons' trying to get all the crabs back into the pot.

At the end of the video, when all the crabs are in the pot, she toasts to the crabs' memory and says "let the steaming begin."

