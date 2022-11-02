Viral video shows reckless driver nearly run another off road before being stopped by highway patrol in Guilford County

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the incident occurred Wednesday morning around 7:20 a.m. on NC 68 near Pleasant Ridge Road.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people are charged after a reckless driving incident in Guilford Co.

The video captures a white Nissan van following a black Mazda vehicle as it nearly runs it off the road before being stopped by the highway patrol. Pete Denny captured the dashcam video and posted it on social media where it quickly went viral.

The driver of the white Nissan van, Jerry Ray Wyatt, 62, of Eden is charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving. The driver of the black Mazda vehicle, Joshua Ian Livesay, 25, of Mayodan is also charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving.

Both will appear in court on April 14 in Guilford County.