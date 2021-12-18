21-year-old dead after leading police on pursuit, shooting at passing cars and deputy vehicle

Police said the pursuit ended after the Virginia man crashed the car into an embankment, flipping it over. Police then found him dead inside.

VIRGINIA, USA — A 21-year-old is dead after he allegedly sped down a roadway, firing shots at nearby cars and law enforcement on a police pursuit that led through Rappahannock County, Madison County and nearby Culpeper County.

Virginia State Police are now investigating the circumstances, which authorities were first alerted to Friday around 5:30 p.m. At the time, the Culpeper Police Department issued a "Be On the Lookout" to regional law enforcement for the man, named Jeremy Yates, of Culpeper, Virginia. An Emergency Custody Order had already been obtained for Yates and it was believed at the time that he was armed with a gun.

Around 9 p.m., a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy observed a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado stopped in the roadway on Route 231, Etlan Road, in Madison County. As deputies from the Madison County Sheriff's Office approached the Chevrolet, Yates sped away and a pursuit then ensued.

As Yates drove away, police said he started firing his gun at passing vehicles and, as the pursuit continued north on Route 231 into Rappahannock County, a Rappahannock County Sheriff's Deputy became involved in the pursuit. At that point, Yates shot the deputy's vehicle multiple times.

As Yates headed south on Route 707, Slate Mills Road, near the intersection of Route 644, Reva Road, he began shooting at Culpeper County Sheriff's Deputies who were stopped in the roadway. The deputies then shot back. Afterward, Yates ran off the left side of the road, crashing into an embankment and subsequently overturning his car.

Deputies attempted to give him aid, but he died on the scene.

Two handguns were recovered from the Chevrolet.

No deputies or other persons were injured during the incident. No citizens have reported their vehicles being struck by bullets from when Yates was firing at other vehicles.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.