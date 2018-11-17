VIRGINIA BEACH, VA -- Virginia Beach Police Department will set up seat belt safety checkpoints in the city as part of its "Click it or Ticket" campaign during the holidays.

The department said it's partnering with Virginia State Police and other law enforcement agencies Nov. 18 through Dec. 1 to crack down on motorists not using their seat belts.

The campaign is designed to raise safety belt usage and save people from death and serious injury on the streets and highways.

Virginia law allows law enforcement to cite the driver of a car in which an occupant under the age of 18 is not wearing a safety belt or is not properly secured in a child safety seat, the news release said.

Drivers stopped for other violations can be cited if they are not properly restrained, and also applies to all front seat passengers.

