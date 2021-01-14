Virginia is one step closer to legalizing marijuana

On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam introduced legislation that would legalize marijuana sales in the Commonwealth.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia just took another step toward legalizing the sale of marijuana.

During his State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam introduced his team’s legislation.

“We’ve done the research, and we can do this the right way: leading with social equity, public health and public safety," said Northam.

The proposed adult-use cannabis legislation would allow people ages 21 and older to sell marijuana beginning January 1, 2023.

Under the legislation, there will be five licenses to choose from: cultivation, processing, distribution, retail and testing.

The bill would limit the possession of marijuana to one ounce.

There would be will be a 21% tax on marijuana sales, with localities adding a 3% tax on retailers.

Northam said the legislation aims to prioritize public health and social equity. Wednesday, Northam said marijuana prohibition has historically been based in discrimination. Northam said minority and low-income communities have been disproportionately harmed by marijuana criminalization.

“This makes our system more just and equal and it needs action this session,” said Northam.

The legislation is garnering support.

During a Senate Democratic Caucus’ virtual session Wednesday, State Senator Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) voiced her support for the bill, which she had co-sponsored.

“I'm hoping that the marijuana prohibition that has historically discriminated against people of color will now no longer be in existence," said Lucas.

2020 poll data from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership found 83% of voters support decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

13News Now Political Analyst Quentin Kidd said there’s enough support for the legislation to push through. He’s been tracking poll data on the issue for a decade.

“There’s majority support among Republicans and Democrats,” Kidd said.

“We’ve got some evidence now, a decade's worth of evidence, about the effects of legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The commonwealth is able to look at Colorado and know what they’re in for. The District of Columbia has decriminalized it, so there's pressure on the state. It’s hard to have a prohibition against something when bordering states don’t.”

There are questions surrounding how the legalization of marijuana would impact those who have been punished for it in the past.

If the legislation passes, Virginia would join 16 other states that have legalized marijuana.

“If this legislation passes, within the legislation, there’s going to be a move to undo convictions in people who are currently serving some sentence,” said Kidd.