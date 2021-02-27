Virginia lawmakers down to the wire on key marijuana bill

Some opponents are concerned that the legalization of marijuana in VA could result in an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes.

Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote soon on a bill that would legalize marijuana for adult recreational use in 2024.

The bill is a top priority for Democrats, who framed legalization as a necessary step to end the disparate treatment of people of color under current marijuana laws.

But talks between Democrats in the House and Senate have been tense in recent days as the two chambers tried to work out significant differences between their versions of the legislation.