Man's body found in Reidsville; cause of death unknown

Bradley Aaron Kaufman, 45, was found dead in Reidsville.
Credit: polack - stock.adobe.com
Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — On Friday, Rockingham County Sheriff's Deputies found a man dead in the area of N.C. 14 near Strawberry Road in Reidsville.

Deputies identified the man as Bradley Aaron Kaufman, of Bassett, Virginia. He was 45 years old. Detectives are investigating what might have caused his death. 

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

