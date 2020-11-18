'We won't turn our backs' | Some Winston-Salem Forsyth County teachers make a counter-video

The video was made in response to another video that showcases district teachers turning their backs on the Board of Education for not sticking to the metrics.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — It's a virtual showdown between Winston-Salem Forsyth County teachers.

It started when high school teacher Tripp Jeffers and others created a YouTube video a couple days ago called 'Rise to the Occasion.'

The video showcases several educators turning their backs to the camera.

The reasoning? Jeffers said The Board of Education turned its back on the metrics by allowing some students to return to in-person learning while the county is in the highest risk category for exposure to COVID-19.

"Stick with the metrics, safety first," some state throughout the video.

Other district teachers made a counter video in response, titled 'We Won't Turn Our Backs.'

The short video states:

No matter the decision: we wont turn our backs.

Not on our students.

Not on our families.

Not on our administrators.

Not on our escuela.

Not on our Board of Education, and not on education.