Free Virtual Career Fair coming to North Carolina residents

The virtual career fair will offer exposure to employers and resume help.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Looking for a job during a pandemic can be tricky. Thankfully, there's a free virtual career fair to help job-seeking North Carolinians.

The Career Center of the Southeast is sponsoring a free virtual career fair on June 24. The fair will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m for anyone who lives in North Carolina.

Some of the employers confirmed for the event include Novant Health, DeVry University, and U.S. Census Bureau.

According to a press release, the event is meant to provide resources for job seekers. They're also offering resume assistance.

