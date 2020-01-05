A free virtual career fair will be held Thursday, May 7th for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, and Virginia residents.

According to the Career Center of the Southeast release, the career fair will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Career Center of the Southeast’s mission in 2020 is to place 2,020 people back to work! The organization plans to hold events across the country until they reach their goal.

Thursday's virtual fair will feature over one dozen employers including Lowes’ Home Improvement, US Census Bureau, Massey Services, Primerica, American Retirement Counselors, XLC Services hiring for Procter and Gamble, North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Source Receivables Management, Kenect Nashville, Combined Insurance, and more.

The fair will also provide opportunities for career seekers to submit resumes and talk virtually with hiring managers.

For more information about the fair, click here.

