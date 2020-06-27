Virtual Human Race raises over $100k for local nonprofits

The virtual changes didn’t stop people from donating to 78 participating nonprofits, raising a total of $107,962.43!

Much like several other events, The 2020 Human Race fundraiser and 5k became virtual due to COVID-19.

The annual fundraiser allows participants to raise money for their favorite nonprofit! According to a release, this year, registrants were able to run, walk, roll, or wag their 5k or 1-mile distance anywhere on their own between June 13th and 19th.

The virtual awards ceremony and celebration took place on Saturday, June 20th. The virtual changes didn’t stop people from donating to 78 participating nonprofits, raising a total of $107,962.43!

Those who raced were able to use a GPS driven app on their phones to track their time. Fastest 5k Runners were:

Men: Jacob Perkins, time: 23:32 Yonas Tsegaye, time: 23:59 Caleb Turmel, time: 25:23

Women Blaine Haddis, time: 24:09 Paige Sprinkle, time 25:59 Beth Sanders, time 26:01



Bank of America, raising over $14,200 for 13 nonprofit organizations,

Weaver Cooke Construction, raising over $1,200 for three nonprofit organizations, and

Renewal By Andersen, raising $735 for Operation Paws for Homes.

“It is more important than ever to support the critical work of all of our local non-profits that are helping Triad residents in unprecedented ways through this pandemic,” said Derek Ellington, Bank of America Triad Market President. “We are proud to support the virtual race this year both financially and through the participation of a number of Bank of America employees.”

The top five nonprofits teams were:

Haynes-Inman Education Center PTA raising $6,709.95,

Bingo Pet Hospice raising $5,098.20,

Herbin-Metz Education Center PTA raising $5,043.98,

Interactive Resource Center, raising $4,168.74, and

Epilepsy Alliance NC raising $4,107.25.

The top ten individual fundraisers were:

Shelley Wheeler of Bank of America, raising $6,000 for Community Housing Solutions and the Women’s Resource Center,

Jan Linder, raising $5,000 for Bingo Pet Hospice,

Lauren Roach of Bank of America, raising over $4,000 for Ruff Love Rescue,

Heather Pryor raising over $3,200 for the Epilepsy Alliance of NC,

Amy Underwood, raising over $1,800 for Haynes-Inman Education Center PTA,

Kellie Gallerani, raising over $1,300 for the Interactive Resource Center,

Blaine Haddis, raising over $1,300 for the NC African Service Coalition,

Rachel Summerlee, raising over $1,200 for the Interactive Resource Center,

Michelle Kennedy, raising over $1,100 for the Interactive Resource Center, and

Gloria Gamble, raising over $1,000 for the Triad Golden Retriever Rescue.