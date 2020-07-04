GREENSBORO, N.C. — Just like the Doobie Brother's said, 'Listen to the music...'

Everything we've been used to has changed but, that doesn't mean it's been canceled. We're finding innovative ways to make life roll on with at least some sense of normality.

Robert and Janee Jarrell are the owners of Teach Me How Studio in Greensboro. They said once the coronavirus pandemic hit here at home and businesses started closing, they wanted to find a way to be able to continuing teaching piano lessons.

"We sent out a mass email to our parents to see if they would be interested in switching over lessons to the Zoom platform, and surprisingly we had a great response with the parents and students that were interested," said Robert.

And, that's exactly what they did. It's been extremely successful, too.

Robert said, "Ya know, when things stopped abruptly it was like, what do we do? Are we allowed to? Then it was like okay, we can do...I've already been doing it, so how do I do it on a bigger level."

What used to be in-person lessons have now transitioned to a virtual platform, teaching piano lessons on the Zoom app. Even the parents get involved now and can sit on lessons with their kids. However, the students do miss coming to the studio they say and Robert and Janell miss having students in the building, excited and ready to learn.

While it's a new and challenging task, the Jarrell's are seeing the brighter side of things. In fact, they actually see this new way of teaching as an opportunity to reach out to students even after the stay-at-home orders come to an end.

"For people who may not have the means to come to the actual location, this is an opportunity to reach out to them," Janee says.

When the situation called for it, the Jarrell's had no trouble adapting to the changes, and they'll continue teaching through the challenges that come with the coronavirus, and after they're gone. From younger children just starting out to adults and beyond, the Jarrell's say anyone can learn, and they're ready to teach. It's their passion.