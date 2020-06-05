WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem remembered one of its most prominent figures. Council Member Vivian Burke passed away.

Burke first joined the council in 1977. She was a retired school guidance counselor and also worked for Winston-Salem State University and the state department of environmental and natural resources.

Burke held multiple degrees and was awarded multiple honorary doctors of humane letters degrees from Winston Salem and Elizabeth City State Universities.

Burke was on multiple city committees up until her death. City mayor Allen Joines had this to say about her:

"Council Member Vivian Burke was a remarkable woman who leaves a legacy of accomplishment that shaped the city that is Winston-Salem today. Throughout her 43 years on the City Council, she was a tireless leader and advocate for equal rights and equal opportunities for all of our citizens. She initiated the establishment of the Human Relations Department to work for better race relations, and initiated the city’s Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program to ensure inclusiveness in city purchasing and contracting practices. She lent her talents to a tremendous number of boards for local and statewide organizations and was instrumental in organizing the Black Political Action League and the N.C. Black Elected Municipal Officials Association. Her death leaves a void in our civic life that cannot be easily filled, and on behalf of all city employees and the citizens of Winston-Salem I extend to her family my deepest sympathies."

'Mask The City' kicks off in Winston-Salem with distribution locations selling out in under an hour

Major North Carolina road construction projects now delayed due to COVID-19

Forsyth County Courthouse closed due to COVID-19 case