Volunteer coach facing charges for sex acts with student in Winston-Salem

A 37-year-old man is accused of sending inappropriate messages to a student.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A volunteer coach at a Winston-Salem high school is facing charges for sex acts with a student.

A school resource officer (SRO) received a tip that a volunteer coach, who is not a Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WS/FCS) employee, had been sending inappropriate messages to a student.

The SRO told investigators and after further investigation Brandon Lamont Mock, 37, was charged on Wednesday. Mock turned himself in later that day.

Mock is charged with four counts of felony sexual activity with a student. His bond is set at $15,000. He met the conditions of his release and is set to appear in court Thursday.

