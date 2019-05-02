FRISCO, N.C. — Dozens of volunteers helped clean up the wreckage of a shrimp boat in the Outer Banks on Tuesday.

Yesterday, National Park Service said three men were found alive after their shrimp boat named "Big John" washed ashore in Frisco, N.C.

RELATED: Shrimp Boat Named 'Big John' Washes Ashore in OBX, 3-Man Crew Rescued

The wreck left a big mess on the beach. Cape Hatteras National Seashore put out a call for help on social media, asking for volunteers to help with the cleanup.

PHOTOS: Volunteers Clean Up Shrimp Boat Wreckage After a shrimp boat wrecked near Cape Point in the Outer Banks, dozens of volunteers showed up the next day to help clean up the wreckage. Three men were rescued and treated for minor injuries after the wreck. After a shrimp boat wrecked near Cape Point in the Outer Banks, dozens of volunteers showed up the next day to help clean up the wreckage. Three men were rescued and treated for minor injuries after the wreck. After a shrimp boat wrecked near Cape Point in the Outer Banks, dozens of volunteers showed up the next day to help clean up the wreckage. Three men were rescued and treated for minor injuries after the wreck. After a shrimp boat wrecked near Cape Point in the Outer Banks, dozens of volunteers showed up the next day to help clean up the wreckage. Three men were rescued and treated for minor injuries after the wreck. After a shrimp boat wrecked near Cape Point in the Outer Banks, dozens of volunteers showed up the next day to help clean up the wreckage. Three men were rescued and treated for minor injuries after the wreck. After a shrimp boat wrecked near Cape Point in the Outer Banks, dozens of volunteers showed up the next day to help clean up the wreckage. Three men were rescued and treated for minor injuries after the wreck.

The next day, dozens of people showed up, ready to help. They wore closed toe shoes and gloves to protect themselves from the debris.

They picked up widespread debris scattered along more than one mile of the beach, including nails, wood, glass, and other objects.

Large wood pieces were bulldozed away and hauled off on trailers.

Thank you and way to go, volunteers, for keeping our beaches beautiful!