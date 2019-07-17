The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is once again entering the "best-looking cruiser" contest and featuring their prized "ghost car."

The NCSHP's entry in the nationwide contest features the black Dodge Charger and one of the newest Bell Helicopters. Last year, the NCSHP finished third in the contest.

American Association of State Troopers (AAST) It is officially time for our annual Best Looking Cruiser Contest. This year voting will be done through SurveyMonkey, You will scroll down to the bottom of the page and select which state you think...

The winner will be presented with the "Best Looking Cruiser Award" for this year and will be featured on the cover of the AAST’s America's Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar. You can buy a calendar at statetroopers.org beginning Oct. 1.

The contest began July 15 and will run through July 30 until 3 p.m. You can vote for the Highway Patrol's cruiser here!

