VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game Of The Week For August 27

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, August 27.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, August 27.

Voting ends on Wednesday, August 25 at 5:00 p.m.

The games to vote for this week include:

Mount Airy vs. East Surry

Grimsley vs. Reagan

NW Guilford vs. North Davidson

Ragsdale vs. Glenn

HP Central vs. HP Andrews

If voting multiple times on a computer you will need to vote and refresh your web browser to vote again.

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting around 11:15 p.m.