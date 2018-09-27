GREENSBORO. N.C. – The touchdowns, the rivalries, the cheers – it’s got to be Friday Football Fever!

CLICK HERE TO VOTE ON MOBILE

Show your school pride and vote for WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Friday, October 5.

Voting ends on Wednesday, October 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting at 11:14 p.m.

Follow @ptwright @Luke_Lyddon and @bhallwfmy for the latest Friday Football Fever coverage on Twitter #WFMYFFF

CHECK HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEPTEMBER 21

CHECK HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEPTEMBER 7

© 2018 WFMY