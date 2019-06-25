GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunset Hills, the neighborhood that's brought neighbors to slowly canvass through its streets every Christmas season, is known throughout town as a pretty desirable place to live.

The community packed between Market and Friendly Streets west of downtown is known for its brightly-lit Christmas balls, set up high in the trees. Sunset Hills boasts some of Greensboro's most attractive homes with the balls adding some holiday charm in a dazzling display of the Christmas spirit.

But is it the nicest place in North Carolina? The nicest place in America?

Reader's Digest named Sunset Hills the nicest place in North Carolina after learning of one family's jump into the popular outdoor Christmas ornament. The magazine gave the neighborhood the tagline 'turning tacky Christmas balls into charity.'

RELATED: Christmas Balls: Shine A Light On Hunger

Sunset Hills is a finalist for the magazine's search for 'The Nicest Place in America.'

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan tweeted in support of Sunset Hills Tuesday morning and encouraged folks to vote.



You can vote for the neighborhood here.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users