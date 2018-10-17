WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) - You can help the Winston-Salem Police get its next K-9 police dog!

Winston-Salem Police are one of over 3,000 departments applying for a grant to get its next K-9 dog through an online vote. The top eight vote-getters will receive grants ranging from $500 to $5,000 to help with the cost, said Sgt. Neil Berrier, head of Winston-Salem's K-9 unit.

From Thursday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Nov. 2, you can vote every 12 hours at Aftermath.com/K9Grant or once a day on the @AftermathK9Grant Instagram account.

“We’re about to start the process of getting our next dog for the K-9 unit and winning a grant would offset some of the cost,” Berrier said. The specially bred dogs used in K-9 units typically cost about $9,000, he said.

The grants are being provided through Aftermath Services, a disaster-recovery firm. Voters must be legal residents and at least 6 years old.

Copper, a 2-year-old, Belgian Malinois, joined the Winston-Salem Police Department earlier this year. Copper joined the force when Corporal Gary Neal’s partner of six and a half years, Cash, retired.

“With more than 3,000 agencies pursuing the grants, we have to have really good participation,” Berrier said. “I hope everyone in Winston-Salem will vote at least once, if not more often. I’ll be setting the alarm on my phone so I remember to vote as often as I can!"

