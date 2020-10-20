I've been to jail. Can I vote?

Our 2 Be Counted team breaks down what voting looks like for those a part of the North Carolina Criminal Justice System.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can you vote if you've been in jail? The answer is yes and no. Let's break it down for you.

If you've been convicted of a misdemeanor in North Carolina, you can still vote, even if you're currently incarcerated.

If you're currently serving a felony sentence, including any probation, post-release supervision, or parole for a felony sentence, you cannot vote.

It's important to note, it's a separate felony offense to try to register to vote or vote while serving a felony sentence.

If you are serving a term of extended probation, parole, or post-release supervision because you have outstanding monetary obligations, (fines, fees, restitution) you are eligible to register to vote.

The State Board of Elections said you can re-register or vote for the first time if all the following apply to you:

You are serving a term of extended probation, parole, or post-release supervision

You still have outstanding fines, fees, or restitution as a result of your felony conviction

You do not know of another reason that your probation, parole, or post-release supervision was extended