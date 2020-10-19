Curbside voting: how it works, who can use it

Our 2 Be Counted team looks into curbside voting during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Week two of early voting is underway and with a record number of voters already showing up to the polls, what do you do if you need help casting your ballot?

We want to thank viewer, JoAnn McMullen Suttles, for reaching out to us about this issue.

She asked, "I'll be voting early. Lines too long for this 90-year-old. Will they have handicapped voting from your car this year?"

The answer is yes.

The curbside voting is open to more than just voters with physical or mental disabilities.

The State Board of Elections said anyone with a medical condition that puts you at risk for coronavirus, someone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone who doesn't wear a mask due to health issues, can utilize curbside voting.

In addition to curbside voting, some sites offer a walk-up area outside the polling place, in addition to a drive-up area.