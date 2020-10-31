x
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden to campaign in Greensboro Saturday

The “Get Out the Vote rally” in Greensboro will start at 3 p.m. Campaign officials said Jill Biden will also headline a drive-in rally in Charlotte at 1 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife Jill Biden is set to campaign in Charlotte and Greensboro Saturday.

The “Get Out the Vote rally” in Greensboro will start at 3 p.m.

According to the Biden-Harris campaign, the rally is to encourage local voters to make a plan to vote.

Campaign officials said Jill Biden will headline a drive-in rally in Charlotte at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the visit to the Queen City aims at energizing local voters and encouraging North Carolinians to cast their ballot on the final day of early voting.

Officials have not released details as to the exact location of the event but say to RSVP on the campaign’s website.

Visit the campaign’s website for more information.

