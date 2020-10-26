Frequently asked election questions

Election day is Nov. 3, so we are answering some of your most frequently asked questions.

Who is winning the election?

As Election Day approaches, polling companies will be trying to gauge the mood of the nation by asking voters which candidate they prefer. As of Oct. 25, Joe Biden is leading on the national presidential poll over President Trump. It's important to note, however, that these polls don't necessarily guarantee the result of the election.

When is Election Day 2020?

Election Day is Nov. 3. Voters in America will decide whether Donald Trump remains in the White House for another four years or if Joe Biden will be the POTUS.

Who will win the election?

National polls are a good guide as to how popular a candidate is across the country as a whole, but they're not necessarily a good way to predict the result of the election.

How many electoral votes does NC have?

The state of North Carolina has 15 electoral votes.

How many electoral votes are there?

The Electoral College consists of 538 electors, and an absolute majority of electoral votes, 270 or more, is required to win the election.

Is Nancy Pelosi up for reelection in 2020?

Nancy Pelosi is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 12th Congressional District. She is on the ballot in the general election on Nov. 3. She advanced from the primary election on March 3.

How many electoral votes to win?

To win the presidency, a candidate must receive one vote more than half of the Electoral Votes available -- or 270.

When do we find out who won the election?

When polls close in the US presidential election, it could take days or possibly weeks to find out if Joe Biden or Donald Trump won. Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail because of coronavirus, meaning a delay in counting all the votes is highly likely.

