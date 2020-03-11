North Carolina voter guide | Find your polling place, track your ballot, COVID-19 safeguards

Election Day is here! Here is everything you need to know about casting your ballot.

ELECTION DAY

Election Day: Tues., Nov. 3

Polls are open statewide from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Look up your polling place

ARE YOU REGISTERED TO VOTE?

To check your voter registration visit the "Voter Lookup" tool. It will give you all of your registration information, including the districts you reside in for Congress, state House and Senate, Superior Court, County Commission and Board of Education, among others.

VOTER TOOLS

COVID-19 SAFEGUARDS

Information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections

Significant precautions will be made at voting sites to protect voters and election officials against the transmission of COVID-19. These include:

Enforcing social distancing at polling places and early voting sites.

Providing hand sanitizer and masks for voters and election workers who do not bring their own.

Providing gloves and face shields for election workers.

Erecting barriers between election workers and voters at check-in tables.

Providing single-use pens in counties that use hand-marked paper ballots and Q-tips for voters who use ballot-marking devices.

Frequently cleaning surfaces and equipment in polling places and early voting sites.

Recruiting poll workers who are less vulnerable to the virus.

YOU WON'T NEED PHOTO ID

North Carolinians previously voted in favor of a photo ID requirement law. It was supposed to take effect this year, but a federal judge blocked the law from taking effect before the new year. It will stay blocked until further order from the courts. Therefore, you don't need your photo ID to vote.

PHOTO ID HOTLINE

Still, have questions about the voter ID law? Call the state's Photo ID Hotline at 919-814-0744.

PAPER BALLOTS

All North Carolina Boards of Election are using paper ballots in this year's election, and it could affect how long you wait at the polls. The General Assembly required all electronic voting machines to be phased out by September 2019. The North Carolina State Board of Elections website said state law now requires paper ballots that can be audited must be used in 2020.

BEFORE YOU CAST YOUR BALLOT

Make sure you carefully review your selections on your ballot before casting it. Once you put your ballot in the tabulator it cannot be retrieved, so it is important to make sure you have selected each desired ballot item.

WHAT IF YOU HAVE A PROBLEM VOTING?

If you encounter any issues when voting, immediately report the issue to a precinct official at the polling place.

VOTING EQUIPMENT

Information from the North Carolina State Board of Elections

As of 2020, voting systems from three different vendors – Clear Ballot, Election Systems and Software (ES&S) and Hart InterCivic are approved for use in North Carolina elections. The systems of two vendors – ES&S and Hart – will be used in the 2020 elections.

All voting systems used in North Carolina are certified by the federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and the State Board of Elections after undergoing mandatory testing by nationally accredited laboratories. All systems used in North Carolina have been tested, used, and audited in other states.

