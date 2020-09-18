First-ever 'National Black Voter Day' to motivate and galvanize black voters

BET in partnership with The National Urban League and other civil rights organizations are pushing people to registers and make a plan to vote.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Election Day is right around the corner, and September 18 is the first-ever National Black Voter Day.

It's all in an effort to motivate and galvanize black voters in the fight against systemic racism.

BET in partnership with The National Urban League and other civil rights organizations are pushing people to registers and make a plan to vote.

It's part of BET's nonpartisan voting campaign #ReclaimYourVote. It's also a continuation of the fight against racism ignited by the Black Lives Matters Movement.

Amid the pandemic, planning ahead to vote is critical, absentee ballots in North Carolina are already being sent out.

The Black Political Caucus of Charlotte Mecklenburg is also pushing for more voters in the community to submit ballots. They plan to make home visits and make calls.

Chairman, Attorney Khalif J. Rhodes said it's important to educate yourself not just on presidential candidates but local and state leaders.