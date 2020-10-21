x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Vote

North Carolina scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors.

DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from Oct. 13, 2020, about tracking your absentee ballot once it's been sent.

Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling mail-in ballot problems two weeks before Election Day. Court battles halted processing of ballots mailed back with deficiencies from Oct. 4 until the state issued new guidance Monday. 

State and federal judges froze key parts of the process amid lawsuits over what to do with ballots that lacked a witness signature and other information.

2 Be Counted | Voter Guide

 After the new rules were announced, some counties said they had all but cleared the backlog, but voters elsewhere said they hadn’t yet been contacted. 

Related Articles