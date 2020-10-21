North Carolina scrambles to inform voters of absentee errors

Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors.

Time was dwindling for thousands of North Carolina voters to fix absentee voting errors as elections officials hustled out an updated process for handling mail-in ballot problems two weeks before Election Day. Court battles halted processing of ballots mailed back with deficiencies from Oct. 4 until the state issued new guidance Monday.

State and federal judges froze key parts of the process amid lawsuits over what to do with ballots that lacked a witness signature and other information.