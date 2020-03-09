Federal authorities charge 19 with voter fraud

According to the United States Department of Justice, 19 people have been charged with voter fraud and, in some instances, related offenses.
Court charging documents show each defendant voted in a federal election in 2016. One defendant also voted in 2018.
Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections. According to the release, on August 31, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted seven people.
Francisco Antonio-Aguirre
Roob Kaur Atar-Singh
Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes
Dave Delano Virgil
Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier
Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi
Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid
In addition, on August 13, 2020, twelve people were charged by Information with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a), a misdemeanor, which prohibits non-citizen voting in elections held to elect federal officials.
Ismay Prudence Kathleen James
Donald Christian Martyn
Chaim Pinto
John Andrew Rapsky
Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas
Shuqin Yin
Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings
Henry Alberto Araya-Vega
Rufina Concho-Locklear
Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize
Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava
Manuel Efrain Valladares