Federal authorities charge 19 with voter fraud

Court charging documents show each defendant voted in a federal election in 2016. One defendant also voted in 2018.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 19 people have been charged with voter fraud and, in some instances, related offenses.

Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections. According to the release, on August 31, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted seven people.

Francisco Antonio-Aguirre

Roob Kaur Atar-Singh

Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes

Dave Delano Virgil

Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier

Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi



Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid

In addition, on August 13, 2020, twelve people were charged by Information with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a), a misdemeanor, which prohibits non-citizen voting in elections held to elect federal officials.

Ismay Prudence Kathleen James

Donald Christian Martyn

Chaim Pinto

John Andrew Rapsky

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas

Shuqin Yin

Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings

Henry Alberto Araya-Vega

Rufina Concho-Locklear

Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize

Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava