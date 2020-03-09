x
Federal authorities charge 19 with voter fraud

Court charging documents show each defendant voted in a federal election in 2016. One defendant also voted in 2018.

According to the United States Department of Justice, 19 people have been charged with voter fraud and, in some instances, related offenses. 

Non-citizens are not eligible to register to vote or to vote in federal elections. According to the release, on August 31, 2020, a federal grand jury indicted seven people. 

Francisco Antonio-Aguirre

Roob Kaur Atar-Singh 

Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, aka Rosalva Cortes 

Dave Delano Virgil

Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier

Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi

Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid

In addition, on August 13, 2020, twelve people were charged by Information with violating Title 18, United States Code, Section 611(a), a misdemeanor, which prohibits non-citizen voting in elections held to elect federal officials. 

Ismay Prudence Kathleen James 

Donald Christian Martyn 

Chaim Pinto 

John Andrew Rapsky

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas 

Shuqin Yin 

Chirong Yin Billings, aka Chirong Cummings 

Henry Alberto Araya-Vega 

Rufina Concho-Locklear 

Alberto Damaize-Job, aka Alberto Damaize 

Armando Nava-Juarez, aka Armando Nava 

Manuel Efrain Valladares

