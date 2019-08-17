WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Athletics will start using metal detectors at BB&T Field and the Lawrence Joel Veterans Coliseum.

The metal detectors will be in place for the Demon Deacons' first home football game on August 30th.

The university is also adding 50 new staff members to handle security into the venues.

Wake Forest already has a clear bag policy at athletic events.

